  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Honeywell Recalls Gamewell-FCI and Notifier Photoelectric Smoke Sensors Sold with Fire Alarm Systems Due to Failure to Alert of a Fire

Name of product:
“-IV” Intelligent photoelectric smoke sensors sold with fire alarm systems
Hazard:

The photoelectric smoke sensor can malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert occupants in commercial buildings of a fire.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 21, 2019
Units:
About 22,000
Consumer Contact:

Gamewell-FCI at 800-633-1311 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gamewell-fci.com and click on "Safety Bulletin" or contact Notifier at 800-289-3473 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at hwll.co/CPSCsafetyFSP-951-IV.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves “-IV” Intelligent photoelectric smoke sensors sold with fire alarm systems installed primarily in commercial buildings; not sold to retailers or consumers. The smoke sensors are round, ivory in color, and measure four inches in diameter. The model number, date codes and Honeywell or Notifier are printed on the back label of the smoke sensor. The smoke sensors have the following brand names, model numbers, date codes, and configuration.

 

 

 

Brand

Model

Date code range

Operating mode

Connected to Panels

Gamewell-FCI

ASD-PL3-IV

8034 to 9013

CLIP

S3 series and E3 series

 

ASD-PL3R-IV

 

 

 

 

ASD-PTL3-IV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notifier

FSP-951-IV

 

 

NFS-3030 and NFS2-3030

 

FSP-951R-IV

 

 

 

 

FSP-951T-IV

 

 

 
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Gamewell-FCI or Notifier to receive a free replacement photoelectric smoke sensor.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Gamewell-FCI and Notifier distributors nationwide between March 2018 and January 2019 for about $115.

Manufacturer(s):

Honeywell International Inc., of Northford, Conn.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
19-141
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

H.E. Industrial Recalls Electric Garage Heaters Due to Fire Hazard
Hunter Fan Recalls Brunswick Three and Four Light Ceiling Fans Due to Shock Hazard
Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics Ceramic Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
FIRMAN Power Equipment Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Viessmann Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard