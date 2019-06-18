Home Meridian Recalls Corner Curio Cabinets Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Havertys (Recall Alert)

The recalled curio cabinets are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.
Havertys toll-free at 888-428-3789 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or online at www.havertys.com and click on Copeland Corner Curios under Customer Service at the bottom of the Home Page for more information. Home Meridian is contacting purchasers directly.
Recall Details
This recall involves corner curio cabinets made from poplar solid and veneer and sold in either a white or dark brown finish. The model numbers are 115-P021664 (white finish) and 115-P021665 (brown finish), and the SKU numbers are 0-4000-3512 (white finish) and 0-4000-3513 (brown finish), both of which can be found on one of the back panels of the corner curio. The curio has four glass shelves with mirrored panels and is designed to be placed in a corner and mounted to the wall with the supplied hardware. The cabinet measures 74.75 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Havertys to schedule a free pick-up of the corner curio in exchange for a full refund or store credit.
Home Meridian has received one report of a tip-over incident involving a child. The curio was not mounted to the wall, and the child suffered some bruising to his leg.
Havertys stores in 16 states and online at www.havertys.com from December 2018 through March 2019 for about $500.
Home Meridian International, of High Point, N.C.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
