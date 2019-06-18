  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Home Meridian Recalls Corner Curio Cabinets Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Havertys (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Copeland Corner Curios
Hazard:

The recalled curio cabinets are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 18, 2019
Units:
About 520
Consumer Contact:

Havertys toll-free at 888-428-3789 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or online at www.havertys.com and click on Copeland Corner Curios under Customer Service at the bottom of the Home Page for more information.  Home Meridian is contacting purchasers directly.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves corner curio cabinets made from poplar solid and veneer and sold in either a white or dark brown finish. The model numbers are 115-P021664 (white finish) and 115-P021665 (brown finish), and the SKU numbers are 0-4000-3512 (white finish) and 0-4000-3513 (brown finish), both of which can be found on one of the back panels of the corner curio. The curio has four glass shelves with mirrored panels and is designed to be placed in a corner and mounted to the wall with the supplied hardware. The cabinet measures 74.75 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds.            

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Havertys to schedule a free pick-up of the corner curio in exchange for a full refund or store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Home Meridian has received one report of a tip-over incident involving a child.  The curio was not mounted to the wall, and the child suffered some bruising to his leg.  

Sold At:

Havertys stores in 16 states and online at www.havertys.com from December 2018 through March 2019 for about $500.

Importer(s):

Home Meridian International, of High Point, N.C.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
19-754
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Cushy Form Recalls Folding Mattress Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Knape & Vogt Recalls Office Workstations Due to Injury Hazard
Havertys Recalls Entertainment Hutches Due to Injury Hazard
South Shore Furniture Recalls Chest of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; One Fatality Reported
Tween Brands Recalls Light Up Bed Canopies Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Justice (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)