  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Gillette Recalls Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors Due to Laceration and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Venus Simply3 Disposable razors
Hazard:

A problem during manufacturing resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 27, 2019
Units:
About 87,000 (in addition, about 2,700 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Gillette at 800-362-1258 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday through Sunday or online at www.gillettevenus.com and click on Safety Notification for more information.   

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors. The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.   The ten digit lot code can be found on the right or left side of the plastic package.  The UPC number can be found inside the package adjacent to the bar code.
 

Venus Simply3” – 4 count pack razors

Lot numbers:

9003A17400 and 9007A17400 

UPC: 047400315358

Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors

Lot number: 9009A17400

UPC: 047400300712

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Venus Simply3 razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Gillette has received one report of a consumer who was cut while using the recalled razor.

Sold At:

Food, drug, and mass merchandise stores nationwide from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

Manufacturer(s):

The Gillette Company LLC, of Boston, Mass.

Importer(s):

The Gillette Company LLC, of Boston, Mass.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
19-154
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Hush Recalls Anesthetic Gels, Sprays and Foam Soaps Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Vivitar Recalls Hot/Cold Massage Balls Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target
TJX Recalls Heating Pads Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Stores
Clinical Resolution Laboratory Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Biotouch Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning