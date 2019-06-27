Gillette Recalls Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors Due to Laceration and Injury Hazards

A problem during manufacturing resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use.
Gillette at 800-362-1258 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday through Sunday or online at www.gillettevenus.com and click on Safety Notification for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors. The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor. The ten digit lot code can be found on the right or left side of the plastic package. The UPC number can be found inside the package adjacent to the bar code.
|
Venus Simply3” – 4 count pack razors
|
Lot numbers:
9003A17400 and 9007A17400
UPC: 047400315358
|
Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors
|
Lot number: 9009A17400
UPC: 047400300712
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Venus Simply3 razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.
Gillette has received one report of a consumer who was cut while using the recalled razor.
Food, drug, and mass merchandise stores nationwide from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.
The Gillette Company LLC, of Boston, Mass.
The Gillette Company LLC, of Boston, Mass.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800