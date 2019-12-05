DaVinci Recalls Bassinets Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The bassinet’s support legs can break, posing a fall hazard to babies.
DaVinci toll-free at 833-932-0208 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email at bailey@milliondollarbaby.zendesk.com or online at www.davincibaby.com/baileyrepair or www.davincibaby.com and click on “Recalls” under the Help tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves wooden DaVinci Bailey Bassinets for infants. The recalled bassinets were sold in the following four colors, with corresponding product numbers – gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934Q), natural (M0934N) and white (M0934W). The model number “0934” is printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package. The assembled bassinets measure 38 inches long by 20 inches wide by 30 inches high, and each weighs about 21 pounds. The bassinets were sold with a 1-inch waterproof cradle pad. “DaVinci” is printed on the product packaging, instruction manual and product registration card.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that includes new support legs. In the meantime, parents are urged to remove the support legs and use the bassinet on a safe space on the floor or to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a crib that meets current safety standards. DaVinci is contacting all known purchasers directly.
DaVinci has received 19 reports of the bassinet legs breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Amazon.com, Buybuybaby.com, Target.com, JCPenny.com and other online retailers from August 2018 through September 2019 for about $110.
Bexco Enterprises, dba DaVinci, of Pico Rivera, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800