DaVinci Recalls Bassinets Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
DaVinci Bailey bassinets
Hazard:

The bassinet’s support legs can break, posing a fall hazard to babies.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 5, 2019
Units:
About 3,000 (In addition, about 290 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

DaVinci toll-free at 833-932-0208 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email at bailey@milliondollarbaby.zendesk.com or online at www.davincibaby.com/baileyrepair or www.davincibaby.com and click on “Recalls” under the Help tab for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves wooden DaVinci Bailey Bassinets for infants. The recalled bassinets were sold in the following four colors, with corresponding product numbers – gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934Q), natural (M0934N) and white (M0934W). The model number “0934” is printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package. The assembled bassinets measure 38 inches long by 20 inches wide by 30 inches high, and each weighs about 21 pounds. The bassinets were sold with a 1-inch waterproof cradle pad. “DaVinci” is printed on the product packaging, instruction manual and product registration card.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that includes new support legs. In the meantime, parents are urged to remove the support legs and use the bassinet on a safe space on the floor or to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a crib that meets current safety standards. DaVinci is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

DaVinci has received 19 reports of the bassinet legs breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Buybuybaby.com, Target.com, JCPenny.com and other online retailers from August 2018 through September 2019 for about $110.

Importer(s):

Bexco Enterprises, dba DaVinci, of Pico Rivera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-711
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

