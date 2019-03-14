  1. Home
Brush Art Recalls WIC Nutrition Plates Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
WIC nutrition plates
Hazard:

The plates are incorrectly labeled as microwave-safe. They contain aluminum, which poses a fire hazard if microwaved.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 14, 2019
Units:
About 98,000
Consumer Contact:

Brush Art at 800-778-9005 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.brushart.com and click on WIC Plate Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves WIC nutrition plates which illustrate the recommended distribution of the food groups. The plates contain dividers that include labels and colorful pictures showing the portion sizes for protein, grains, vegetables, fruits, and dairy. The plates are 12 inches long x 9 inches wide. The back of WIC Nutrition Plate has the safety label, Brush Art website and logo, date code of 7-18 and location of manufacture. The units that have an engraved stamp of ISP219 are not subject to recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plates, and return them to their WIC Clinic for free replacement plates. Replacement plates are being manufactured and will be sent to Indiana WIC clinics when they become available.

Incidents/Injuries:

Brush Art has received two reports of plates catching fire while in the microwave and one report of the plate melting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Distributed as a free promotional item exclusively by WIC clinics located in Indiana from August 2018 through November 2018.

Importer(s):

Brush Art Corp., of Downs, Kan.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-081
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
