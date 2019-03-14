Brush Art Recalls WIC Nutrition Plates Due to Fire Hazard

The plates are incorrectly labeled as microwave-safe. They contain aluminum, which poses a fire hazard if microwaved.
Brush Art at 800-778-9005 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.brushart.com and click on WIC Plate Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves WIC nutrition plates which illustrate the recommended distribution of the food groups. The plates contain dividers that include labels and colorful pictures showing the portion sizes for protein, grains, vegetables, fruits, and dairy. The plates are 12 inches long x 9 inches wide. The back of WIC Nutrition Plate has the safety label, Brush Art website and logo, date code of 7-18 and location of manufacture. The units that have an engraved stamp of ISP219 are not subject to recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plates, and return them to their WIC Clinic for free replacement plates. Replacement plates are being manufactured and will be sent to Indiana WIC clinics when they become available.
Brush Art has received two reports of plates catching fire while in the microwave and one report of the plate melting. No injuries have been reported.
Distributed as a free promotional item exclusively by WIC clinics located in Indiana from August 2018 through November 2018.
Brush Art Corp., of Downs, Kan.
