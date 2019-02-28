  1. Home
Biotouch Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
EZY Gel Topical Anesthetic Gel
Hazard:

The package is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving gel contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 28, 2019
Units:
About 8,500
Consumer Contact:

Biotouch toll-free at 844-557-9023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@biotouch.com , or online at www.biotouch.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves EZY Gel Topical Anesthetic Gel. The recalled product was sold in 1 fluid ounce white bottles. Biotouch Topical Anesthetic Gel EZY Gel is printed on a purple label located on the front panel. Lot numbers and expiration dates are located on the bottom of the bottle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately place the recalled topical anesthetic out of reach of children and contact Biotouch for instructions on how to obtain a full refund, including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Biotouch stores, beauty suppliers and tattoo salons nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.biotouch.com, www.ebay.com, www.jet.com or www.walmart.com from August 2013 through August 2018 for about $60

Manufacturer(s):

Biotouch Inc., of City of Industry, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Adventiz Inc. of Chino Hills, Calif. (Online)

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-075
