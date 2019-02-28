Biotouch Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The package is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving gel contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.
Biotouch toll-free at 844-557-9023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@biotouch.com , or online at www.biotouch.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves EZY Gel Topical Anesthetic Gel. The recalled product was sold in 1 fluid ounce white bottles. Biotouch Topical Anesthetic Gel EZY Gel is printed on a purple label located on the front panel. Lot numbers and expiration dates are located on the bottom of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately place the recalled topical anesthetic out of reach of children and contact Biotouch for instructions on how to obtain a full refund, including shipping.
Biotouch stores, beauty suppliers and tattoo salons nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.biotouch.com, www.ebay.com, www.jet.com or www.walmart.com from August 2013 through August 2018 for about $60
Biotouch Inc., of City of Industry, Calif.
Adventiz Inc. of Chino Hills, Calif. (Online)
