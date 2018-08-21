Yamaha Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The passenger handgrips can come loose during operation of the snowmobile, increasing the risk that the passenger could lose balance and fall, resulting in severe injury.
Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime or online at www.yamahamotorsports.com and click on the CPSC Recall Alerts tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2018 model SRVenture DX (SRT1NJ) snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in a gray and blue color and have a vehicle identification number (VIN) between 4UF8MU107JT000101 and 4UF8MU106JT000364. The model name can be found on the left and right sides of the front cowling. The vehicle identification number (VIN) and the model name/code are stamped on the frame (tunnel) near the right foot well of the snowmobile.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Yamaha snowmobile dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
None reported
Exclusively at Yamaha snowmobile dealers nationwide from October 2017 through June 2018 for about $14,600.
Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, Calif.
