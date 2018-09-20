  1. Home
Weeplay Kids Recalls Children’s Coveralls Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
ED by Ellen DeGeneres coveralls
Hazard:

The bunny applique on the children’s coveralls can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 20, 2018
Units:
About 2,500 (in addition, about 130 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Weeplay Kids toll-free at 888-854-6563 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.weeplaykids.com and click on Recall Info for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves infant ED by Ellen DeGeneres coveralls with hat. The pink striped, two-piece, long-sleeve coveralls are 100% cotton. They have a kangaroo pocket and bunny-shaped applique on the left chest, a hat with pompom and snaps in the crotch. Style ED01210 was sold in infant sizes 3M, 6M and 9M; and style ED13210 was sold in 12M, 18M and 24M. The style number and manufacture date code of August 2017 (08/2017) are printed on the inside garment tag located inside the seam of the garment. “ED by Ellen DeGeneres” and the garment sizes are printed on the inside back of the garment.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coveralls and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.   

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report in Canada where the bunny applique detached from the garment, and a young child put it in their mouth.  The grandparent removed it before it caused them to choke. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States.

Sold At:

Buy Buy Baby and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at www.buybuybaby.com  from September 2017 through January 2018 for about $16.

Manufacturer(s):

Dongguan Sureon Trading Limited, of China

Distributor(s):

Weeplay Kids LLC, of N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-225
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

