Vornado Air Recalls Cribside Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Sunny CS (cribside) nursery space heaters
Hazard:

A broken motor mount can allow the electric heating element to come in contact with the interior plastic materials and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
January 31, 2018
Units:
About 5,000 in the U.S. (In addition, about 100 were sold in Canada.)
Consumer Contact:

Contact Vornado toll-free at 844-202-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.vornado.com and click on the recall graphic in the lower right corner of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Vornado Sunny CS (cribside) model EH1-0090 electric space heaters. They were sold in white with an accent of melon and gray colors. The heaters measure approximately 12 inches high, 8 inches deep and 11 inches at the base. The controls are mounted in a soft touch panel on the top of the unit with a multi-color display in the center of the control panel. “Vornadobaby” is printed on the side of the heater. The Vornado logo is printed on the front center of the unit. The model/type “SUNNY CS EH1-0090” and serial number are printed on a silver decal on the bottom of the unit under the elastic cord wrap. The recalled heaters have the numbers 1 and 7 as the fourth and fifth digits of the serial number (XXX17-XXXXXX).

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled space heaters, unplug them and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a free replacement unit, including free shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vornado has received five reports of the electric heaters catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from October 2017 through December 2017 for about $100.

Importer(s):

Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kan.

Distributor(s):

Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kan.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-088
