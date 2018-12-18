  1. Home
The Children’s Place Recalls Infant Snowsuits Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Infant snowsuits
Hazard:

The metal snaps on the snowsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 18, 2018
Units:
About 14,900 (in addition, about 750 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

The Children’s Place toll-free at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays, or online at www.childrensplace.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves  girls’ infant snowsuits sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months. The recalled snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors/patterns. The style number is printed on a label sewn in to the side seam. The snowsuits are 100% polyester and the trim is 95% polyester and 5% spandex. They have matching print hoods with small ears, detachable mittens and a zipper down the front of the suit covered with a fabric snap flap at the chest.

 

Style Number

Colors/Pattern

2111187

White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors

2111187

Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs

2111188

Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched in to the sleeves
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from children, stop using them and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children’s Place on obtaining a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a metal snap detaching from a snowsuit. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

The Children’s Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com from August 2018 through November 2018 for about $50.

Importer(s):

The Children’s Place Services Company LLC, of Secaucus, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-053
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
