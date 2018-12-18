The Children’s Place Recalls Infant Snowsuits Due to Choking Hazard

The metal snaps on the snowsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
The Children’s Place toll-free at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays, or online at www.childrensplace.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves girls’ infant snowsuits sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months. The recalled snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors/patterns. The style number is printed on a label sewn in to the side seam. The snowsuits are 100% polyester and the trim is 95% polyester and 5% spandex. They have matching print hoods with small ears, detachable mittens and a zipper down the front of the suit covered with a fabric snap flap at the chest.
|
Style Number
|
Colors/Pattern
|
2111187
|
White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors
|
2111187
|
Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs
|
2111188
|
Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched in to the sleeves
Consumers should immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from children, stop using them and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children’s Place on obtaining a full refund.
The firm has received one report of a metal snap detaching from a snowsuit. No injuries have been reported.
The Children’s Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com from August 2018 through November 2018 for about $50.
The Children’s Place Services Company LLC, of Secaucus, N.J.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800