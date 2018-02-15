Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

The fork on the bicycle can break and cause the rider to lose control, posing a crash hazard.
An Authorized Specialized Retailer directly or Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2018 Specialized Allez (Base), Allez Sport, and Allez Elite road racing bicycles. The recalled bicycles have an alloy frame and composite fork. “Specialized” is printed on the downtube, “Allez” is printed on the bottom of each fork leg and “FACT” is printed on the inside of the left fork leg.
Model
Colors
2018 Specialized Allez
Gloss Rocket Red/Tarmac Black combination, Satin Black/Charcoal Clean combination
2018 Specialized Allez Sport
Gloss Cosmic White/Satin Black combination, Satin Navy/Gloss Nordic Red combination
2018 Specialized Allez Elite
Gloss Light Blue/Rocket Red, Satin Black/White Clean
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an Authorized Specialized Retailer for instructions on how to receive a free installation of a new fork.
The firm has received one report of cracking in the fork. No crashes or injuries have been reported.
Authorized Specialized retailers nationwide from July 2017 through December 2017 for between $750 and $1,200.
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.
