Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

Name of product:
Bicycles
Hazard:

The fork on the bicycle can break and cause the rider to lose control, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 15, 2018
Units:
About 5,550 in the U.S. (In addition, about 390 were sold in Canada and 260 in Mexico.)
Consumer Contact:

An Authorized Specialized Retailer directly or Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all model year 2018 Specialized Allez (Base), Allez Sport, and Allez Elite road racing bicycles. The recalled bicycles have an alloy frame and composite fork. “Specialized” is printed on the downtube, “Allez” is printed on the bottom of each fork leg and “FACT” is printed on the inside of the left fork leg.

 

Model

Colors

2018 Specialized Allez

Gloss Rocket Red/Tarmac Black combination, Satin Black/Charcoal Clean combination

2018 Specialized Allez Sport

Gloss Cosmic White/Satin Black combination, Satin Navy/Gloss Nordic Red combination

2018 Specialized Allez Elite

Gloss Light Blue/Rocket Red, Satin Black/White Clean
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an Authorized Specialized Retailer for instructions on how to receive a free installation of a new fork.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of cracking in the fork. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Specialized retailers nationwide from July 2017 through December 2017 for between $750 and $1,200.

Importer(s):

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
18-099
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
