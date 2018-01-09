  1. Home
Skip Hop Recalls Convertible High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Tuo Convertible High Chairs
Hazard:

The front legs on the highchair can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
January 9, 2018
Units:
About 7,900 in U.S. (In addition, 2,000 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Skip Hop toll-free at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.skiphop.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the charcoal colored Tuo convertible high chair, which can be converted into a toddler chair. The style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with a date code found on the back of the chair as follows: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017. The highchairs have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Skip Hop has received 13 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises to children.  

Sold At:

Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from December 2016 through September 2017 for about $160.

Importer(s):

Skip Hop, Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-078
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise