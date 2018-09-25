  1. Home
Provata Health Recalls Promotional Activity Trackers Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Provata activity trackers
Hazard:

The activity tracker wristbands can overheat while the user is wearing it or when charging, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 25, 2018
Units:
About 30,000
Consumer Contact:

Provata Health toll-free at 888-343-9820 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.provatahealth.com  and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Provata activity fitness tracker. The wristbands were given to consumers as a promotional giveaway and feature a digital display, a charging terminal, a heart rate and step detector with Bluetooth technology. They were distributed in three colors: black, blue or mint green. The packaging displays the word “Provata” and “Activity Tracker [color]” printed on the front cover.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop wearing or charging the recalled wristbands and contact Provata Health for instructions on how to receive a free replacement wristband.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of the activity tracker overheating during use or while charging, including three reports of burns to the wrist.

Sold At:

Distributed as a free promotional item from August 2017 through July 2018 in mailings nationwide and in-person during employer wellness events in Oregon, North Carolina and Arizona.

Manufacturer(s):

Million Concept Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., of China  

Importer(s):

Provata Health, Inc. of Portland, Ore., a subsidiary of The StayWell Company, LLC, of Yardley, Penn.

Distributor(s):

Provata Health, Inc. of Portland, Ore., a subsidiary of The StayWell Company, LLC, of Yardley, Penn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-231
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
