InSinkErator® Recalls SinkTop™ Switch Accessory for Garbage Disposals Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
InSinkErator Single Outlet SinkTop Switches
Hazard:

Water can get into the power module, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 6, 2018
Units:
About 1,400,000 (In addition, about 28 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

InSinkErator toll-free at 855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.insinkerator.com and click on “Safety Notice”, or  www.insinkerator.safetynotice.expertinquiry.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves InSinkErator Single Outlet SinkTop Switches. The air activated switch mounts to the sink or countertop and is an alternative to the traditional wall switch for a garbage disposal. The model numbers are 76703, STS-SOSN, 78251 and 74300, and can be found on the back of the power module.  InSinkErator is written on the front of the power module. The switches were sold with a chrome, white, or satin nickel button/bezel as an accessory for garbage disposals.  Garbage disposals activated by a wall switch are not affected by this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled switches and contact InSinkErator for a free SinkTop switch replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

InSinkErator has received 40 reports of water causing overheating damage to the power module and outlet beneath the sink.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

The switches were sold between 2005 and October 2017 at home improvement stores, online websites and through plumbing contractors and outlets for between about $50 and $90.

Manufacturer(s):

Tecmark of Mentor, Ohio

Distributor(s):

InSinkErator of Racine, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-116
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
