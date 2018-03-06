InSinkErator® Recalls SinkTop™ Switch Accessory for Garbage Disposals Due to Fire Hazard

Water can get into the power module, posing a fire hazard.
InSinkErator toll-free at 855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.insinkerator.com and click on “Safety Notice”, or www.insinkerator.safetynotice.expertinquiry.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves InSinkErator Single Outlet SinkTop Switches. The air activated switch mounts to the sink or countertop and is an alternative to the traditional wall switch for a garbage disposal. The model numbers are 76703, STS-SOSN, 78251 and 74300, and can be found on the back of the power module. InSinkErator is written on the front of the power module. The switches were sold with a chrome, white, or satin nickel button/bezel as an accessory for garbage disposals. Garbage disposals activated by a wall switch are not affected by this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled switches and contact InSinkErator for a free SinkTop switch replacement.
InSinkErator has received 40 reports of water causing overheating damage to the power module and outlet beneath the sink. No injuries have been reported.
The switches were sold between 2005 and October 2017 at home improvement stores, online websites and through plumbing contractors and outlets for between about $50 and $90.
Tecmark of Mentor, Ohio
InSinkErator of Racine, Wis.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800