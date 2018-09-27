  1. Home
IKEA Recalls Ceiling Lamps Due to Impact and Laceration Hazards

Name of product:
CALYPSO Ceiling Lamps
Hazard:

The glass shade on the ceiling lamp can detach and fall, posing impact and laceration hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
September 27, 2018
Units:
About 37,000
Consumer Contact:

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Press Room at the bottom of the page, then on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves IKEA CALYPSO ceiling lamp units with manufacturing date codes between 1625 and 1744.  The manufacturing date code is printed on a sticker on the light bulb socket base plate.  Please use caution when removing the lamp shade to see the sticker and code.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling lamps and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund or replacement lamp.

Incidents/Injuries:

IKEA has received 19 reports of the glass shade detaching and falling, resulting in three minor injuries, including bumps and cuts.

Sold Exclusively At:

IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2016 to July 2018 for about $30.

Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Distributor(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-240
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

