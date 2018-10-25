  1. Home
  2. Recalls

i play Recalls Infant Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Infant rattles
Hazard:

Pieces of the rattle can detach, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 25, 2018
Units:
About 6,100 (in addition, about 30 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

i play at 800-876-1574 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at contactus@iplaybaby.com or online at www.iplaybaby.com and click on “ Health & Safety ” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Green Sprouts brand flower rattle made from wood. The recalled multi-colored rattles are made from natural wood and measure 2.5 inches long by 2.5 inches wide by 4 inches high. Attached to the circular handle are three round wooden balls shaped like flowers, including one that contains a silver metal bell, all attached with an elastic cord. “Green Sprouts,” “Made in Taiwan” and a date code number (14714 or 21815) are printed on the circular rattle handle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from children, stop using them and contact i play for instructions on how to receive a $50.00 coupon code to redeem towards the purchase of new products and shipping costs.

Incidents/Injuries:

i play has received three reports of pieces detaching from the rattle. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Whole Foods Market stores and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from December 2014 through October 2018 for about $15.

Manufacturer(s):

Gogo Toys Co. LTD, of Taiwan

Importer(s):

i play. inc., of Asheville, N.C.

Distributor(s):

Frontier Natural Products Co-op of Norway, Iowa and Imperial Distributors, of Worcester, Mass.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-024
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Abond Group Recalls Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats Due to Drowning Hazard
Metal Playground Climbers Recalled by BCI Burke Due to Strangulation Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Boy Story Recalls Action Dolls Due to Choking Hazard
Boy Scouts of America Recalls Neckerchief Slides Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban
Weeplay Kids Recalls Children’s Coveralls Due to Choking Hazard