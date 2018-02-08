  1. Home
Husqvarna Recalls Residential Zero Turn Riding Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Residential zero turn riding mowers
Hazard:

An incorrect routing of the fuel line can cause it to wear and leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 8, 2018
Units:
About 7,100
Consumer Contact:

Husqvarna toll-free at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@husqvarna.com or online at www.husqvarna.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Husqvarna® and Poulan Pro® brand residential zero turn riding mowers with a Briggs & Stratton twin cylinder engine. They were sold in orange/black and yellow/black colors. On the Husqvarna models, “Husqvarna” is printed on the side of the mowers. On the Poulan Pro models, “Poulan Pro” is printed on the front of the mower. The model number and serial number are printed on the left-hand rail frame in front of the left rear drive wheel. The following models are included in the recall.

 

Brand

Model Number

Model Name

Serial Number Range

Husqvarna

967638401

Z242F

070117C001001 through 110717C999999

Husqvarna

967271501

Z246

Husqvarna

967271401

Z246

Husqvarna

967323901

Z246i

Husqvarna

967262401

Z248F

Husqvarna

967324101

Z254

Husqvarna

967680901

Z254F

Poulan Pro

967331001

P54ZX

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled zero turn mowers and contact Husqvarna to arrange for a free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Badcock & More, Lowe’s and other home centers, hardware stores, and Husqvarna Equipment Dealers nationwide and on online at Badcock.com, Lowes.com and other websites from July 2017 through December 2017 for between $2,500 and $3,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Husqvarna Consumer Outdoor Products N.A. Inc., of Charlotte, N.C.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-095
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
