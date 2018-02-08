Husqvarna Recalls Residential Zero Turn Riding Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

An incorrect routing of the fuel line can cause it to wear and leak, posing a fire hazard.
Husqvarna toll-free at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@husqvarna.com or online at www.husqvarna.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
This recall involves Husqvarna® and Poulan Pro® brand residential zero turn riding mowers with a Briggs & Stratton twin cylinder engine. They were sold in orange/black and yellow/black colors. On the Husqvarna models, “Husqvarna” is printed on the side of the mowers. On the Poulan Pro models, “Poulan Pro” is printed on the front of the mower. The model number and serial number are printed on the left-hand rail frame in front of the left rear drive wheel. The following models are included in the recall.
|
Brand
|
Model Number
|
Model Name
|
Serial Number Range
|
Husqvarna
|
967638401
|
Z242F
|
070117C001001 through 110717C999999
|
Husqvarna
|
967271501
|
Z246
|
Husqvarna
|
967271401
|
Z246
|
Husqvarna
|
967323901
|
Z246i
|
Husqvarna
|
967262401
|
Z248F
|
Husqvarna
|
967324101
|
Z254
|
Husqvarna
|
967680901
|
Z254F
|
Poulan Pro
|
967331001
|
P54ZX
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled zero turn mowers and contact Husqvarna to arrange for a free inspection and repair.
None reported
Badcock & More, Lowe’s and other home centers, hardware stores, and Husqvarna Equipment Dealers nationwide and on online at Badcock.com, Lowes.com and other websites from July 2017 through December 2017 for between $2,500 and $3,000.
Husqvarna Consumer Outdoor Products N.A. Inc., of Charlotte, N.C.
