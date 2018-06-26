  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Huish Outdoors Recalls Scuba Diving Regulators Due to Drowning Hazard

Name of product:
Oceanic and Hollis scuba diving regulators
Hazard:

The scuba diving regulators can restrict airflow at low tank pressures (below 500 psi), posing a drowning hazard to divers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 26, 2018
Units:
About 4,500 (In addition, 330 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Huish Outdoors toll-free at 888-270-8595 (extension 4) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.Hollis.com and www.OceanicWorldwide.com and click on recall at top of page, or https://recall.hollis.com and https://recall.oceanicworldwide.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Oceanic and Hollis regulators for scuba diving. The metal regulator attaches to the scuba tank valve and controls the pressure of the air a diver breathes.

The serial number is laser etched on the first stage body.  Part numbers and UPC numbers are printed on the packaging only. Only regulators with the following part numbers are included in the recall.

 

 

 

 

                                                      

Oceanic CDX First Stage

 

Part Number

Description

UPC

40-3770-07

ALPHA 10 + CDX, YOKE

020545096023

40-3771-07

ALPHA 10 + CDX, DIN

020545096030

40-3770

CDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE

020545095538

40-3771

CDX 1ST STAGE, DIN

020545095545

40-6184

KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG

020545097075

                                            

Oceanic EDX First Stage

 

Part Number

Description

UPC

40-7590-07

DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, BK

020545043713

40-7591-07

DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, BK

020545043720

40-7590-24

DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, WH

020545096009

40-7591-24

DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, WH

020545096016

40-7590

EDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE

020545095552

40-7591

EDX 1ST STAGE, DIN

020545095569

40-6184

KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG

020545097075

                                            

Oceanic FDX10 First Stage

 

Part Number

Description

UPC

40-6185

KIT, SVC, FDX10, 1ST STG

020545097013

 

                                              

Oceanic FDXi First Stage

 

Part Number

Description

UPC

40-8150-07

ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, BK

020545092094

40-8150-24

ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, WH

020545092100

40-8140-07

ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, BK

020545087960

40-8140-24

ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, WH

020545087977

40-8200-03

FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, BK

020545082705

40-8200-05

FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, BK

020545082729

40-8211-24

FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, WT 

020545094685

40-8212-24

FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, WT 

020545094692

40-6184

KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG

020545097075

 

Hollis DC7 First Stage

 

Part Number

Description

UPC

240-3500-07-M

500SE + DC7 YOKE

020545208921

240-3501-07-M

500SE + DC7 DIN

020545208938

240-1503-07-M

150LX + DC7 DIN

020545211037

240-1504-07-M

150LX + DC7 YOKE

020545211044

240-3567

DC7 - YOKE

020545207054

240-3568

DC7 - DIN

020545207061

220-9206

KIT, SVC, DC7, 1ST STG

020545086314

                 

Hollis DC3 First Stage

 

Part Number

Description

UPC

240-1000-07-M

100LX + DC3 YOKE

020545209966

240-1001-07-M

100LX + DC3 DIN

020545209973

240-3555

DC3 - YOKE

020545205715

240-3556

DC3 - DIN

020545205722

220-9214

KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG

020545216148

 

Hollis DC1 First Stage

 

Part Number

Description

UPC

220-9214

KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG

020545216148

 

Hollis DC2 First Stage

 

Part Number

Description

UPC

220-9214

KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG

020545216148

 

Hollis DCX First Stage

 

Part Number

Description

UPC

240-2010-07-M

200LX + DCX YOKE

020545209928

240-2011-07-M

200LX + DCX DIN

020545209935

240-3572

DCX - YOKE

020545210412

240-3573

DCX - DIN

020545210429

220-9214

KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG

020545216148
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba diving regulators and contact a local Oceanic or Hollis dealer for a free repair.   

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Scuba dive equipment stores nationwide from October 2017 through June 2018 for between $240 and $350 for the first stage regulator only and between $400 and $650 when sold as part of a complete first and second stage regulator.

Distributor(s):

Huish Outdoors LLC, dba Oceanic and Hollis, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-181
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

IKEA Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard
American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Bicycles with Stout Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Hauck Fun For Kids Recalls Go-Karts Due to Laceration and Collision Hazards
Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard