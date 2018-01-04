  1. Home
HP Recalls Batteries for Notebook Computers and Mobile Workstations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Lithium-ion batteries for HP notebook computers and mobile workstations
Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
January 4, 2018
Units:
About 50,000 (in addition, 2,600 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

HP toll-free at 888-202-4320 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 or www.hp.com and click “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations.  The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations. The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation or for any of the products listed above.    

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery is included in the recall and for instructions on how to enable “Battery Safety Mode” if their battery is included in the recall. The website provides consumers instructions on how to initiate the validation utility to check their battery and what to download if their battery is included in the recall. These batteries are not customer-replaceable. HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.

Incidents/Injuries:

HP has received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first degree burn to the hand.

Sold At:

Best Buy and other stores and authorized dealers nationwide and online at www.Amazon.com, www.hp.com and other websites. The batteries were shipped in notebook computers and mobile workstations sold from December 2015 through December 2017 for between $300 and $4,000. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

Importer(s):

HP Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-077
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

