  2. Recalls

Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Handgun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Electronic handgun safes
Hazard:

The handgun safes can open without the use of a key or combination upon impact and allow unintended access to the contents of the safe, posing a risk of serious injury to children and others.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 9, 2018
Units:
About 25,000
Consumer Contact:

Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two models of 0.17 cubic foot capacity electronic handgun safes sold under two different brand names, Union Safe Company and Bunker Hill Security. The recalled safes are dark gray and the SKU number is printed on a permanent label on the door. The brand is printed on the permanent label on the door and molded into the combination touch-pad panel.

 

Brand

SKU

Union Safe Company

62984

Bunker Hill Security

61581

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handgun safes, secure the handguns to keep them away from children and return the safes to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a full refund of the purchase price in the form of a Harbor Freight Tools gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from November 2014 through February 2018 for about $65.

Importer(s):

Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-203
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
