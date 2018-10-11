  1. Home
Cooper Lighting Recalls Solar/Battery Powered Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
All-Pro and Defiant solar-powered outdoor LED light fixtures
Hazard:

The batteries in the solar-powered light fixtures can overheat and cause the light fixture’s housing to melt, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 11, 2018
Units:
About 350,000 (in addition, about 11,963 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Cooper Lighting toll-free at 866-461-7819 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at LT-consumerreplacements@eaton.com or online at www.cooperlighting.com and click on “Safety Notices” under the Resources tab for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves solar-powered, motion-activated outdoor LED light fixtures sold under the All-Pro and Defiant brands. The model number is displayed on the interior of the fixture. The Defiant MST1000LWDF, All-Pro MST800L, and All-Pro MST800LW all have two light sources on top of a housing with a round motion sensor on the bottom of that housing. The All-Pro WPS2040M has a flat housing with the LED light source in the center of the housing and an integrated motion sensor lens and dimmer above the motion sensor. All the light fixtures are connected by wire to a solar panel.

 

Brand

Model Number

Defiant

MST1000LWDF

All-Pro

MST800L

All-Pro

MST800LW

All-Pro

WPS2040M

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighting fixtures and contact the Eaton Customer Service Center for a free replacement battery pack. Eaton will ship the replacement battery pack with step-by-step battery replacement instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

Cooper Lighting has received seven reports of light fixtures overheating and property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other stores nationwide from September 2015 through July 2018 for about $70 to $100.

Importer(s):

Cooper Lighting, LLC, Peachtree City, Ga., a division of Eaton

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-009
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

