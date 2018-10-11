Cooper Lighting Recalls Solar/Battery Powered Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

The batteries in the solar-powered light fixtures can overheat and cause the light fixture’s housing to melt, posing a fire hazard.
Cooper Lighting toll-free at 866-461-7819 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at LT-consumerreplacements@eaton.com or online at www.cooperlighting.com and click on “Safety Notices” under the Resources tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves solar-powered, motion-activated outdoor LED light fixtures sold under the All-Pro and Defiant brands. The model number is displayed on the interior of the fixture. The Defiant MST1000LWDF, All-Pro MST800L, and All-Pro MST800LW all have two light sources on top of a housing with a round motion sensor on the bottom of that housing. The All-Pro WPS2040M has a flat housing with the LED light source in the center of the housing and an integrated motion sensor lens and dimmer above the motion sensor. All the light fixtures are connected by wire to a solar panel.
|
Brand
|
Model Number
|
Defiant
|
MST1000LWDF
|
All-Pro
|
MST800L
|
All-Pro
|
MST800LW
|
All-Pro
|
WPS2040M
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighting fixtures and contact the Eaton Customer Service Center for a free replacement battery pack. Eaton will ship the replacement battery pack with step-by-step battery replacement instructions.
Cooper Lighting has received seven reports of light fixtures overheating and property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other stores nationwide from September 2015 through July 2018 for about $70 to $100.
Cooper Lighting, LLC, Peachtree City, Ga., a division of Eaton
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800