Children’s Toy Instrument Sets Recalled Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Made by Creative Sto and Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
INNOCHEER children’s musical instruments sets
Hazard:

Paint on the maracas, xylophone and carrying case contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 26, 2018
Units:
About 440
Consumer Contact:

Creative Sto toll-free at 866-322-3361 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at support@myinnocheer.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves INNOCHEER children’s musical instruments sets. The 18-piece instrument sets have one xylophone, two mallets, two maracas, one jingle stick, one sleigh bell, four shaker eggs, two finger castanets, one rainbow bell stick, one mini tambourine and one triangle with striker. The instruments set comes inside a clear plastic bag that measures about 8.9 inches by 8.9 inches by 3.2 inches and has a green trim and a yellow zipper and handles. INNOCHEER is printed in green on the front of the bag.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled instrument sets and carrying case, take them away from children and contact Creative Sto for a full refund, including the cost of shipping the product back to Creative Sto. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Amazon.com from June 2018 through August 2018 for between $21 and $33.

Manufacturer(s):

Creative Sto, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Note:

CPSC was alerted to this hazard by the Environmental Risk Assessment Unit of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Recall number:
19-709
