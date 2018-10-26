Children’s Toy Instrument Sets Recalled Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Made by Creative Sto and Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Paint on the maracas, xylophone and carrying case contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
Creative Sto toll-free at 866-322-3361 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at support@myinnocheer.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves INNOCHEER children’s musical instruments sets. The 18-piece instrument sets have one xylophone, two mallets, two maracas, one jingle stick, one sleigh bell, four shaker eggs, two finger castanets, one rainbow bell stick, one mini tambourine and one triangle with striker. The instruments set comes inside a clear plastic bag that measures about 8.9 inches by 8.9 inches by 3.2 inches and has a green trim and a yellow zipper and handles. INNOCHEER is printed in green on the front of the bag.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled instrument sets and carrying case, take them away from children and contact Creative Sto for a full refund, including the cost of shipping the product back to Creative Sto. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None Reported
Amazon.com from June 2018 through August 2018 for between $21 and $33.
Creative Sto, of China
CPSC was alerted to this hazard by the Environmental Risk Assessment Unit of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800