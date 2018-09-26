  1. Home
Boy Scouts of America Recalls Neckerchief Slides Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

Name of product:
Neckerchief slides
Hazard:

The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 26, 2018
Units:
About 110,000
Consumer Contact:

Boy Scouts of America at 800-323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@scoutshop.org, or online at www.scoutshop.org and click on the Product Recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Boy Scouts of America’s neckerchief slides. The brass neckerchief slides were sold in four styles: red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue Webelos. “Made in China” and P.O. number 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 are printed on a white label attached to the back of the neckerchief slide.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled neckerchief slides, take them away from children and return them to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a free replacement neckerchief slide, including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from February 2018 through August 2018 for about $6.

Manufacturer(s):

Strategic Orient Sourcing, of China

Importer(s):

Boy Scouts of America, of Charlotte, N.C.

Distributor(s):

Boy Scouts of America, of Charlotte, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-239
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

