Bassinets Recalled Due to Violation of Bassinet & Cradle Standard; Made By Multipro (Recall Alert)

The bassinets fail to meet the mandatory federal safety standard for bassinets and cradles, posing fall and entrapment hazards to babies.
This recall involves Multipro bassinets, an Indian style baby cradle. It has a swing framework with a pair of metal legs on the ends of the middle rod. The Cradle N Swing is designed to swing the child back and forth in a bassinet. The bassinet is made of polka dot fabric with a mesh opening on the side. The bassinet portion attaches to a plastic frame base and is sold in a variety of colors. Multipro is written on the outside of the storage bag.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Multipro Baby Cradle N Swing, disassemble it and throw it away. Consumers who purchased the product on Amazon.com have been contacted directly and automatically issued a gift card refund for the full purchase price of the product.
Products and related parts were sold on www.Amazon.com from January 2014 through July 2017 for between $20 and $230.
Multipro Limited, of India
