Bassinets Recalled Due to Violation of Bassinet & Cradle Standard; Made By Multipro (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Multipro Baby Cradle N Swings
Hazard:

The bassinets fail to meet the mandatory federal safety standard for bassinets and cradles, posing fall and entrapment hazards to babies.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 18, 2018
Units:
About 1,000
Consumer Contact:

 If you purchased the product on Amazon and do not receive direct communication, you can contact Amazon toll-free at 888-280-4331 anytime or online at www.amazon.com

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Multipro bassinets, an Indian style baby cradle. It has a swing framework with a pair of metal legs on the ends of the middle rod. The Cradle N Swing is designed to swing the child back and forth in a bassinet. The bassinet is made of polka dot fabric with a mesh opening on the side. The bassinet portion attaches to a plastic frame base and is sold in a variety of colors. Multipro is written on the outside of the storage bag.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Multipro Baby Cradle N Swing, disassemble it and throw it away.  Consumers who purchased the product on Amazon.com have been contacted directly and automatically issued a gift card refund for the full purchase price of the product.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported 

Sold At:

Products and related parts were sold on www.Amazon.com from January 2014 through July 2017 for between $20 and $230.

Manufacturer(s):

Multipro Limited, of India

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
18-716
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

