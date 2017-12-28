  1. Home
The Land of Nod Recalls Toddler Beds Due to Entrapment Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Nook toddler beds
Hazard:

The headboard can disconnect from the bed frame and fall onto the bed, posing an entrapment hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 28, 2017
Units:
About 75
Consumer Contact:

The Land of Nod at 800-933-9904 from 8:30 a. m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.landofnod.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves The Land of Nod’s Nook toddler beds. The toddler bed has a green and gray headboard with a gray footboard. “The Land of Nod”, “Made in Vietnam” and SKU number “404485” are printed on a label attached to toddler bed headboard and footboard.

 
Remedy:

Consumer should immediately take the recalled toddler bed away from children and contact The Land of Nod for instructions on receiving a full refund.  The Land of Nod is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of the headboard disconnecting from the frame and falling onto the bed, including one headboard that fell on a child. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

The Land of Nod stores nationwide and online from May 2015 through September 2017 for about $500.

Importer(s):

Land of Nod, of Morton Grove, Ill.

Distributor(s):

Land of Nod, of Morton Grove, Ill.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
18-712
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

