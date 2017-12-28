The Land of Nod Recalls Toddler Beds Due to Entrapment Hazard (Recall Alert)

The headboard can disconnect from the bed frame and fall onto the bed, posing an entrapment hazard to children.
The Land of Nod at 800-933-9904 from 8:30 a. m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.landofnod.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves The Land of Nod’s Nook toddler beds. The toddler bed has a green and gray headboard with a gray footboard. “The Land of Nod”, “Made in Vietnam” and SKU number “404485” are printed on a label attached to toddler bed headboard and footboard.
Consumer should immediately take the recalled toddler bed away from children and contact The Land of Nod for instructions on receiving a full refund. The Land of Nod is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received four reports of the headboard disconnecting from the frame and falling onto the bed, including one headboard that fell on a child. No injuries have been reported.
The Land of Nod stores nationwide and online from May 2015 through September 2017 for about $500.
Land of Nod, of Morton Grove, Ill.
