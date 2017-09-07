Studio Fun International Recalls Slap Bracelets Sold with Children’s Storybooks Due to Laceration Hazard

The metal band can wear through the fabric covering of the slap bracelet, posing a laceration hazard.
Studio Fun International at 800-489-3402 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.studiofun.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
The recalled “slap bracelets” were included with "DreamWorks Trolls: It's Hug Time!" children's storybooks. The bracelet consists of an inner, flexible metal band wrapped in a purple fabric covering with a pink fabric flower. The ISBN for the book is 978-0-7944-3840-1 and is printed on the back of the book.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled bracelets away from children and contact Studio Fun International for instructions on discarding the bracelet and to receive a free Trolls book.
There have been five reports of the metal bands wearing through the fabric covering of the bracelet resulting in cuts to hands or fingers.
Book and other retail stores nationwide, book fairs and clubs, and online at Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from September 2016 through August 2017 for about $13.
Studio Fun International Inc., of New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800