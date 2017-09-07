  1. Home
Studio Fun International Recalls Slap Bracelets Sold with Children’s Storybooks Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Bracelets sold with storybooks
Hazard:

The metal band can wear through the fabric covering of the slap bracelet, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 7, 2017
Recall number:
17-220
Consumer Contact:

Studio Fun International at 800-489-3402 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.studiofun.com   and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The recalled “slap bracelets” were included with "DreamWorks Trolls: It's Hug Time!" children's storybooks. The bracelet consists of an inner, flexible metal band wrapped in a purple fabric covering with a pink fabric flower.  The ISBN for the book is 978-0-7944-3840-1 and is printed on the back of the book.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bracelets away from children and contact Studio Fun International for instructions on discarding the bracelet and to receive a free Trolls book.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been five reports of the metal bands wearing through the fabric covering of the bracelet resulting in cuts to hands or fingers.

Sold At:

Book and other retail stores nationwide, book fairs and clubs, and online at Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from September 2016 through August 2017 for about $13.  

Importer(s):

Studio Fun International Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 79,000 (in addition, about 7,000 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

