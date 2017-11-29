  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Libbey Glass Recalls Bourbon Glasses Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Bourbon Taster Glasses
Hazard:

The glasses can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
November 29, 2017
Recall number:
18-046
Consumer Contact:

Libbey Glass at 800-982-7063 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.libbey.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 8 oz. Bourbon Taster Glasses.  The glasses are made of clear, colorless glass and measure about 3 7/8 inches tall.  The glasses have one of three logos laser-etched on the bottom of the glass: “Kentucky Bourbon Trail,” “Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tours” or “SIV”.  The glasses were sold in boxed sets of four glasses and also sold individually.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glasses and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.  Commercial customers should contact Libbey to arrange for a credit, full refund or replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

Libbey has received two reports of incidents involving 12 glasses breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Libbey outlet stores in Shreveport, Louisiana and Toledo, Ohio, Total Wine stores nationwide, various distillery gift shops, commercial customers for use in restaurants, and online at libbey.com, iwawine.com and kybourbontrailshop.com from May 2017 through October 2017 for between $20 and $25 for the four-piece set, and $6 for the glass sold individually.

Manufacturer(s):

Libbey Glass Inc., of Toledo, Ohio

Manufactured In:
United States
Units:
About 229,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

BSH Home Appliances Expands Recall of Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard
Macy’s Recalls Martha Stewart Whiteware Cake Knife and Server Sets Due to Laceration Hazard
Playtex Recalls Children’s Plates and Bowls Due to Choking Hazard
Nutrilife Recalls Bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide Due to Fire, Burn Hazards
TJX Recalls Glass Beer Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at HomeGoods Stores