Libbey Glass Recalls Bourbon Glasses Due to Laceration Hazard

The glasses can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.
Libbey Glass at 800-982-7063 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.libbey.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 8 oz. Bourbon Taster Glasses. The glasses are made of clear, colorless glass and measure about 3 7/8 inches tall. The glasses have one of three logos laser-etched on the bottom of the glass: “Kentucky Bourbon Trail,” “Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tours” or “SIV”. The glasses were sold in boxed sets of four glasses and also sold individually.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glasses and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Commercial customers should contact Libbey to arrange for a credit, full refund or replacement.
Libbey has received two reports of incidents involving 12 glasses breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Libbey outlet stores in Shreveport, Louisiana and Toledo, Ohio, Total Wine stores nationwide, various distillery gift shops, commercial customers for use in restaurants, and online at libbey.com, iwawine.com and kybourbontrailshop.com from May 2017 through October 2017 for between $20 and $25 for the four-piece set, and $6 for the glass sold individually.
Libbey Glass Inc., of Toledo, Ohio
