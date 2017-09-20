John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors and Service Part Transmissions Due To Crash Hazard

The transmission can fail, posing a crash hazard.
Deere & Company at 800- 537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or online at www.deere.com and click on Recalls under the Parts & Service drop-down menu for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere model D105 lawn tractors with serial numbers beginning with 1GXD105, and service transmissions sold by John Deere authorized dealers for use in the D105 lawn tractor. John Deere and the model number are printed on the side of the engine hood. The serial number is located on the rear frame of the machine above the left rear tire. A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall is available at www.JohnDeere.com/D105-Transmission-Recall. If the lawn tractor serial number is not on the firm’s website and the transmission had been replaced from March 2016 through August 2017, consumers should contact their John Deere service dealer to check if the recall applies to their replacement service transmission.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn tractors and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair.
None reported
John Deere dealers, Home Depot and Lowe’s stores nationwide from February 2016 through July 2017 for about $1,500. The service transmissions were sold by John Deere authorized dealers from March 2016 through August 2017 for about $300.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800