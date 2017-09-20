  1. Home
John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors and Service Part Transmissions Due To Crash Hazard

Name of product:
John Deere D105 lawn tractors and service part transmissions
Hazard:

The transmission can fail, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 20, 2017
Recall number:
17-227
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800- 537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or online at www.deere.com and click on Recalls under the Parts & Service drop-down menu for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves John Deere model D105 lawn tractors with serial numbers beginning with 1GXD105, and service transmissions sold by John Deere authorized dealers for use in the D105 lawn tractor. John Deere and the model number are printed on the side of the engine hood. The serial number is located on the rear frame of the machine above the left rear tire. A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall is available at www.JohnDeere.com/D105-Transmission-Recall. If the lawn tractor serial number is not on the firm’s website and the transmission had been replaced from March 2016 through August 2017, consumers should contact their John Deere service dealer to check if the recall applies to their replacement service transmission.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn tractors and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

John Deere dealers, Home Depot and Lowe’s stores nationwide from February 2016 through July 2017 for about $1,500.  The service transmissions were sold by John Deere authorized dealers from March 2016 through August 2017 for about $300.

Manufacturer(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
Units:
About 25,000 tractors and 500 transmissions sold as service parts (in addition, about 1,200 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

