IKEA Reannounces Recall of MALM and Other Models of Chests and Dressers Due to Serious Tip-over Hazard; 8th Child Fatality Reported; Consumers Urged to Choose Between Refund or Repair

The recalled chests and dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children.
IKEA toll-free at 866-856-4532 anytime, or online at www.IKEA-USA.com or http://www.ikea.com/ms/en_US/ikea-chest-and-dresser-recall/index.html for more information and to participate in the recall.
Recall Details
This recall reannouncement involves MALM and other IKEA chests and dressers that do not comply with the requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14). The recalled children’s and adult chests and dressers include the MALM 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models and other non-MALM models. The recalled children’s chests and dressers are taller than 23.5 inches; recalled adult chests and dressers are taller than 29.5 inches.
The MALM chests and dressers are constructed of particleboard or fiberboard and are white, birch (veneer), medium brown, black-brown, white stained oak (veneer), oak (veneer), pink, turquoise, grey, grey-turquoise, lilac, green, brown stained ash (veneer), and black. A 5-digit supplier number, 4-digit date stamp, IKEA logo, country of origin and “MALM” are printed on the underside of the top panel or inside the side panel.
RECALLED MALM CHESTS AND DRESSERS
Names
Sold Dates
Measurements
MALM 3
10/2002 to 6/2016
31½” x 18⅞” x 30¾”
MALM 4
6/2002 to 6/2016
31½” x 18⅞” x 39½”
MALM 5
10/2002 to 4/2006
157/8” x 19” x 481/4"
MALM 6
6/2002 to 6/2016
31½” x 18⅞” x 48⅜”
MALM 6 LONG
11/2002 to 6/2016
63” x 18⅞” x 30¾”
MALM 6
4/2006 to 6/2016
153/4” x 191/8” x 483/8"
OTHER CHESTS AND DRESSERS INCLUDED IN THIS RECALL
To see a complete list of other non-MALM chests and dressers included in this recall, click on this link www.IKEA-USA.com or http://www.ikea.com/ms/en_US/ikea-chest-and-dresser-recall/index.htmlon IKEA’s website.
Since 1996, IKEA chests and dressers have been labeled to identify IKEA, the model name and the manufacturing date.
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest or dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact IKEA for a choice between two options: refund or a free wall-anchoring kit. IKEA will pick up the recalled dressers free of charge or provide a one-time, free in-home wall-anchoring service for consumers upon request. Consumers can obtain assistance from IKEA through its website at www.IKEA-USA.com or http://www.ikea.com/ms/en_US/ikea-chest-and-dresser-recall/index.html. Consumers with chests and dressers manufactured prior to January 2002 are eligible for a partial store credit.
IKEA has received 186 reports of tip-over incidents involving the MALM chests and dressers, including 91 reports of injuries to children. In addition, IKEA has received 113 reports of tip-overs with other recalled IKEA chests and dressers, including 53 reports of injuries to children:
There have been eight reports of child tip-over related deaths with the recalled chests and dressers.
- The most recent reported death in May 2017 involved a 2-year-old boy in Buena Park, Calif. after he became trapped beneath an unanchored MALM 3-drawer chest that tipped over.
Previously reported deaths with MALM dressers or chests include:
- February 2016: A 22-month-old boy from Apple Valley, Minn. died after an unanchored MALM 6-drawer chest fell on top of him.
- June 2014: A 23-month-old boy from Snohomish, Wash. died after he became trapped beneath an unanchored MALM 3-drawer chest that tipped over.
- February 2014: A 2-year-old boy from West Chester, Pa. died after an unanchored MALM 6-drawer chest tipped over fatally pinning him against his bed.
- September 2011: A 2-year-old boy from Woodbridge, Va. died after an unanchored MALM 3-drawer chest tipped over and trapped him between the dresser drawers.
Previously reported deaths with other model IKEA chests and dressers include:
- July 1989: A 20-month-old girl from Mt. Vernon, Va. died after an unanchored GUTE 4-drawer chest tipped over and pinned her against the footboard of a youth bed.
- March 2002: A 2½-year-old boy from Cranford, N.J. died after an unanchored RAKKE 5-drawer chest tipped over and fatally pinned him to the floor.
October 2007, a 3-year-old girl from Chula Vista, Calif. died after a KURS 3-drawer chest tipped over and fatally pinned her to the floor. It is unknown whether the dresser was anchored or not.
IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.IKEA.com from January 2002 through June 2016 for between $70 and $200. Other chests and dressers subject to this recall were sold between approximately 1985 and June 2016.
IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland (May 2009 – present) and predecessors to IKEA Supply AG (1985 – May 2009)
Dangerous tip-over incidents often occur when curious kids climb on furniture in an attempt to access TVs, toys, remotes or other desired items. While the threat is serious, the solution is simple. Anchor TVs, furniture and appliances in the home. And when product recalls are announced, act on them immediately. Visit AnchorIt.gov to see how TV and furniture tip-over incidents occur and the simple steps to prevent them.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
