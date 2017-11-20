IKEA Reannounces Recall of MALM and Other Models of Chests and Dressers Due to Serious Tip-over Hazard; 8th Child Fatality Reported; Consumers Urged to Choose Between Refund or Repair

Description:

This recall reannouncement involves MALM and other IKEA chests and dressers that do not comply with the requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14). The recalled children’s and adult chests and dressers include the MALM 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models and other non-MALM models. The recalled children’s chests and dressers are taller than 23.5 inches; recalled adult chests and dressers are taller than 29.5 inches.

The MALM chests and dressers are constructed of particleboard or fiberboard and are white, birch (veneer), medium brown, black-brown, white stained oak (veneer), oak (veneer), pink, turquoise, grey, grey-turquoise, lilac, green, brown stained ash (veneer), and black. A 5-digit supplier number, 4-digit date stamp, IKEA logo, country of origin and “MALM” are printed on the underside of the top panel or inside the side panel.

RECALLED MALM CHESTS AND DRESSERS

Names Sold Dates Measurements MALM 3 10/2002 to 6/2016 31½” x 18⅞” x 30¾” MALM 4 6/2002 to 6/2016 31½” x 18⅞” x 39½” MALM 5 10/2002 to 4/2006 157/8” x 19” x 481/4" MALM 6 6/2002 to 6/2016 31½” x 18⅞” x 48⅜” MALM 6 LONG 11/2002 to 6/2016 63” x 18⅞” x 30¾” MALM 6 4/2006 to 6/2016 153/4” x 191/8” x 483/8"

OTHER CHESTS AND DRESSERS INCLUDED IN THIS RECALL

To see a complete list of other non-MALM chests and dressers included in this recall, click on this link www.IKEA-USA.com or http://www.ikea.com/ms/en_US/ikea-chest-and-dresser-recall/index.htmlon IKEA’s website.

Since 1996, IKEA chests and dressers have been labeled to identify IKEA, the model name and the manufacturing date.