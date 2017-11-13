  1. Home
iHoverspeed Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Simplified Wireless Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Self-balancing scooters/hoverboards
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 14, 2017
Recall number:
18-029
Consumer Contact:

Simplified Wireless toll-free at 833-220-1212 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at simplifiedrecall@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all iHoverspeed self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The hoverboards were sold in black, blue, red and white and have “iHoverspeed” printed on the front.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards and contact Simplified Wireless to return their unit to receive a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Amazon.com, iHoverspeed.com and other online retailers from November 2015 to December 2015 for between $290 and $330.

Importer(s):

Simplified Wireless, of Element, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 900
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

