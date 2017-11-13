iHoverspeed Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Simplified Wireless Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.
Simplified Wireless toll-free at 833-220-1212 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at simplifiedrecall@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves all iHoverspeed self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The hoverboards were sold in black, blue, red and white and have “iHoverspeed” printed on the front.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards and contact Simplified Wireless to return their unit to receive a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.
None reported
Amazon.com, iHoverspeed.com and other online retailers from November 2015 to December 2015 for between $290 and $330.
Simplified Wireless, of Element, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800