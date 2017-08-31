Hallmark Recalls Plush Baby Stacking Toys Due to Choking Hazard

The toys have fabric hats and bows that can detach, posing a choking hazard.
Hallmark at 800-425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hallmark.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the itty bittys baby Disney-licensed plush animal stacking toys with rattling rings. The toys measure 10 inches by 7.5 inches by 9.5 inches. They have a yellow base stand with a post and four rattling rings that slide on and off the post. The red, blue, pink and purple rings have Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck and Daisy Duck characters attached to them. Three of the four Disney-licensed characters are wearing a small plush, fabric hat or bow. The Hallmark logo and “itty bittys” are printed on a sewn-on tag attached to the toy’s base.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and take them away from children. Contact Hallmark to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled toy and for a $40 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.
Hallmark has received one report of the toy’s fabric bow detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and online at Hallmark.com and Amazon.com from June 2016 through July 2017 for about $30.
Hallmark Marketing Company LLC, of Kansas City, Miss.
