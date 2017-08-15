  1. Home
Dan Post Boot Company Recalls Safety Boots and Shoes Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Safety boots and shoes
Hazard:

The boots and shoes can fail to protect feet when heavy or sharp objects fall on them, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 15, 2017
Recall number:
17-205
Consumer Contact:

Dan Post Boot Company Return Department toll-free at 866-301-4488 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at dpreturns1@danpostboots.com or online at www.danpostboots.com and click on the recall tab located at the middle of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves McRae Industrial brand steel toe boots, static dissipative shoes and composite boots. There are seven styles of the McRae Industrial brand shoes included in the recall. The model numbers are MR85300, MR85394, MR47321, MR47616, MR87321, MR43002, and MR83310 printed on a tag on the lining of the boot or the tongue of the shoe. 

 

Below is a listing of the boots and shoes included in the recall:

Style

Color

Style Description

Safety Attributes

 Price

MR85300

Brown

Men’s pull-on waterproof boot with rubber foot

Steel toe, EH

$120

MR47321

Brown

Women’s hiker shoe

Composite toe, met guard

 $103

MR47616

Brown

Lad hiker shoe

Composite toe, met guard

 $107

MR87321

Brown

Men’s hiker shoe

Composite toe, met guard

 $104

MR85394

Brown

Men’s pull-on waterproof boot

Steel toe, EH

 $127

MR43002

Grey/
Purple

Women’s hiker shoe

Composite toe, met guard, static dissipative

 $92

MR83310

Black

Men’s hiker shoe

Composite toe, static dissipative

 $82
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled boots and shoes and return to firm to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a tire falling onto a consumer’s foot while he was wearing his safety boots; resulting in a broken foot.

Sold At:

Gerler and Son Inc., Grainger Inc., Safety Solutions Inc., Standup Rancher and other independent safety stores nationwide and online at Kohls.com, Steel-Toe-Shoes.com, Thewesterncompany.com, Workboots.com, from October 2013 through June 2017 for between $80 and $130.

Importer(s):

Dan Post Boot Company, of Clarksville, Tenn.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 7,200
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
