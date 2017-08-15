Dan Post Boot Company Recalls Safety Boots and Shoes Due to Injury Hazard

The boots and shoes can fail to protect feet when heavy or sharp objects fall on them, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
Dan Post Boot Company Return Department toll-free at 866-301-4488 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at dpreturns1@danpostboots.com or online at www.danpostboots.com and click on the recall tab located at the middle of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves McRae Industrial brand steel toe boots, static dissipative shoes and composite boots. There are seven styles of the McRae Industrial brand shoes included in the recall. The model numbers are MR85300, MR85394, MR47321, MR47616, MR87321, MR43002, and MR83310 printed on a tag on the lining of the boot or the tongue of the shoe.
Below is a listing of the boots and shoes included in the recall:
|
Style
|
Color
|
Style Description
|
Safety Attributes
|
Price
|
MR85300
|
Brown
|
Men’s pull-on waterproof boot with rubber foot
|
Steel toe, EH
|
$120
|
MR47321
|
Brown
|
Women’s hiker shoe
|
Composite toe, met guard
|
$103
|
MR47616
|
Brown
|
Lad hiker shoe
|
Composite toe, met guard
|
$107
|
MR87321
|
Brown
|
Men’s hiker shoe
|
Composite toe, met guard
|
$104
|
MR85394
|
Brown
|
Men’s pull-on waterproof boot
|
Steel toe, EH
|
$127
|
MR43002
|
Grey/
|
Women’s hiker shoe
|
Composite toe, met guard, static dissipative
|
$92
|
MR83310
|
Black
|
Men’s hiker shoe
|
Composite toe, static dissipative
|
$82
Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled boots and shoes and return to firm to receive a full refund.
The firm has received one report of a tire falling onto a consumer’s foot while he was wearing his safety boots; resulting in a broken foot.
Gerler and Son Inc., Grainger Inc., Safety Solutions Inc., Standup Rancher and other independent safety stores nationwide and online at Kohls.com, Steel-Toe-Shoes.com, Thewesterncompany.com, Workboots.com, from October 2013 through June 2017 for between $80 and $130.
Dan Post Boot Company, of Clarksville, Tenn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800