Bush Hog Recalls Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard

The mower blade can separate from the spindle, posing a laceration hazard to the operator or bystanders.
Bush Hog toll-free at 877-873-0145 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.bushhog.com and click “Safety Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bush Hog Zero Turn Radius (ZTR) HDE riding lawn mowers sold in black with gray wheels and gray rollover protection structures (ROPs). HDE is printed on the left side of the unit beneath the seat. The mowers were manufactured on or before August 4, 2017. The manufacturing date is located on a plate on the right rear frame, underneath the fender. The 15-digit serial number includes the manufacture date in digits 9-11. Recalled mowers have a date code that represents the number of days since the beginning of the calendar year of 001 through 216 (January 1 through August 4). Mowers with a yellow bolt fastening the blade to the spindle have already been repaired.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact a Bush Hog dealer to arrange for a free repair.
The firm has received two reports of blade disengagement during product demonstrations. No injuries have been reported.
Bush Hog dealers nationwide from February 2017 to September 2017 for between $6,200 and $7,200.
Bush Hog Inc., of Selma, Ala.
