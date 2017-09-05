  1. Home
Ameriwood Home Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

En Español
Name of product:
Mainstays chests of drawers
Hazard:

The recalled chests of drawers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).     

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 6, 2017
Recall number:
17-217
Consumer Contact:

Ameriwood toll-free at 888-222-7460 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.Ameriwood.com and click on Support for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Mainstays four-drawer chests of drawers with plastic drawer glides and a single decorative pull on each drawer. The composite wood chests were sold in six colors: alder, black forest, white, weathered oak, walnut and ruby red. The chests measure 40 5/16 inches high by 27 11/16 inches wide by 14 11/16 inches deep. Model numbers included in the recall are 5412012WP, 5412301WP, 5412328WP, 5412015WY, 5412301WY, 5412012PCOM, 5412015PCOM, 5412026PCOM, 5412213PCOM, 5412214PCOM, 5412301PCOM, 5412317PCOM, and 5412328PCOM. The model number is printed on the instruction manual. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Contact Ameriwood for a free repair kit that includes a wall anchoring device and feet for the unit. Consumers who require additional installation guidance should contact Ameriwood for further assistance.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC has received one report of an injury after a chest of drawers tipped over onto a four-year-old.

Sold At:

Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide and online at Walmart.com from April 2009 through May 2016 for about $60.

Importer(s):

Ameriwood Home, of Tiffin, Ohio

Distributor(s):

Ameriwood Home, of Tiffin, Ohio

Manufactured In:
U.S. and Canada
Units:
About 1.6 million (in addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise