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YunHeng Recalls LandTale Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

  • Recalled LandTale bed rail
  • “LandTale” and SKU “EBR001” are printed on the product packaging and instructions manual of the recalled LandTale bed rail.
Name of Product:
LandTale Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 01, 2026
Units:

About 730 

Consumer Contact

YunHeng by email at LandtaleBedRailsRecall@outlook.com 

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the LandTale-branded adult portable bed rails. The bed rails have a white frame with black foam rubber grips and measure about 18 inches wide by 42 inches high. “LandTale” and SKU “EBR001” are printed on the instruction manual and the product packaging. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact YunHeng for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the bed rail by cutting off the handle’s foam grip, disassembling the product and writing in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails, and send a photo of the marked bed rails, showing the sender’s name written on paper, to LandtaleBedRailsRecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from February 2026 to June 2026 for about $43.
Retailer(s):
Landtale Group Limited, dba YunHeng LLC, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-005

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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