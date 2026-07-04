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Designs Direct Recalls Cupcakes and Cashmere Brand Three-Light Floor Lamps, Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled 7927-OZ Floor Lamp (HomeGoods style numbers 190734 and 211918)
  • Recalled 7927-OZ1 Floor Lamp (HomeGoods style numbers 192249, 208605, and 213058)
Name of Product:
Designs Direct Cupcakes and Cashmere Brand Three-Light Floor Lamps
Hazard:

When plugged in or switched on, the lamp cord or internal wiring can smoke, melt, spark, overheat or ignite, posing a risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 01, 2026
Units:

About 4,200

Consumer Contact

Designs Direct toll-free at 888-425-9692 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email at recall@designsdirectllc.com, or online at https://www.designsdirectllc.com/recalls/ or https://www.designsdirectllc.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Cupcakes and Cashmere Brand Three-Light Floor Lamps, model 7927-OZ and model 7927-OZ1. The lamps measure about 63-inches tall and have three six-inch diameter glass globe lampshades. The lamps are sold in multicolor and cream variants. Lamps with model number 7927-OZ (associated with HomeGoods style numbers 190734 and 211918) are gold with multi-colored lampshades. Lamps with model number 7927-OZ1 (associated with HomeGoods style numbers 192249, 208605, and 213058) are gold with cream lampshades. The model number is located on a sticker on the underside of the base of the lamp. The HomeGoods style numbers are located on the original price hangtag.  

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled lamp immediately, turn it off, and unplug it. Consumers will be asked to cut the cord and provide a photograph of the destroyed lamp, following the instructions at https://www.designsdirectllc.com/recalls/. Designs Direct will issue a full refund to consumers within 15 days of receipt of the photo proof of destruction. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 reports of incidents, including two shock and burn injuries.

Sold At:
HomeGoods retail stores from June 2025 through July 2026 for between $79 and $89.
Importer(s):

Designs Direct LLC, d/b/a Designs Direct Creative Group, of Covington, Kentucky 

Manufactured In:
Cambodia
Recall number:
27-007
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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