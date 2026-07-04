DR Power Equipment Recalls Pilot and Premier Trimmer Mowers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

Grass and debris can accumulate in the trimmer mowers and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
About 42,860 (In addition, about 340 were sold in Canada)
DR Power Equipment toll-free at 800-854-3194 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com or online at http://drpower.com/recalls or www.drpower.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DR Power Equipment Pilot and Premier walk-behind trimmer mowers. The trimmer mowers are orange and black and have the DR Power logo on the top of the motor and on the top of the frame above the cutter head. The trimmer mowers are labeled “Premier” or “Pro” on the side of the frame. The model numbers are printed on a label located on the side of the product’s frame.
Recalled model numbers and product description, which include all serial numbers, are listed below.
|Model Number
|Product Description
|Serial Number Range
|T4X1076DMN
|DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS
|All
|T4X1076DMNR
|DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS RECON
|All
|T4X1076DMNSD
|DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS SD
|All
|T4X1176DMN
|DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS
|All
|T4X1176DMN-1
|DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS
|All
|T4X1176DMNR
|DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS RECON
|All
|TR43076DMN
|DR TRIMMER PREMIER 7.6 FPT DR MS
|All
|TR43076DMNR
|DR TRIMMER PREMIER 7.6 FPT DR MS RECON
|All
Consumers should stop using the recalled trimmer mowers immediately and contact DR Power Equipment for a free repair kit. If consumers have concerns about installing the repair kit, contact DR Power Equipment to schedule a free repair installation from an authorized dealer.
The firm has received 19 reports of incidents involving the trimmer mowers catching fire, including two reports of minor injuries such as blisters on hands and feet.
Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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