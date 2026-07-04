DR Power Equipment Recalls Pilot and Premier Trimmer Mowers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves DR Power Equipment Pilot and Premier walk-behind trimmer mowers. The trimmer mowers are orange and black and have the DR Power logo on the top of the motor and on the top of the frame above the cutter head. The trimmer mowers are labeled “Premier” or “Pro” on the side of the frame. The model numbers are printed on a label located on the side of the product’s frame.

Recalled model numbers and product description, which include all serial numbers, are listed below.