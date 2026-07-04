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DR Power Equipment Recalls Pilot and Premier Trimmer Mowers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled DR Power Pilot Trimmer Mower - model T4X1076DMN
  • Recalled DR Power Premier Trimmer Mower - model TR43076DMN
Name of Product:
DR Power Equipment Pilot and Premier Trimmer Mowers
Hazard:

Grass and debris can accumulate in the trimmer mowers and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 08, 2026
Units:

About 42,860 (In addition, about 340 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DR Power Equipment toll-free at 800-854-3194 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com or online at http://drpower.com/recalls or www.drpower.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves DR Power Equipment Pilot and Premier walk-behind trimmer mowers. The trimmer mowers are orange and black and have the DR Power logo on the top of the motor and on the top of the frame above the cutter head. The trimmer mowers are labeled “Premier” or “Pro” on the side of the frame. The model numbers are printed on a label located on the side of the product’s frame.  

Recalled model numbers and product description, which include all serial numbers, are listed below. 

Model Number Product Description Serial Number Range 
T4X1076DMN DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS All 
T4X1076DMNR DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS RECON All 
T4X1076DMNSD DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS SD All 
T4X1176DMN DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS All 
T4X1176DMN-1 DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS All 
T4X1176DMNR DR TRIMMER PILOT 7.6 FPT DR MS RECON All 
TR43076DMN DR TRIMMER PREMIER 7.6 FPT DR MS All 
TR43076DMNR DR TRIMMER PREMIER 7.6 FPT DR MS RECON All 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled trimmer mowers immediately and contact DR Power Equipment for a free repair kit. If consumers have concerns about installing the repair kit, contact DR Power Equipment to schedule a free repair installation from an authorized dealer. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 19 reports of incidents involving the trimmer mowers catching fire, including two reports of minor injuries such as blisters on hands and feet.

Sold At:
Ace, TSC, Bomgaars, other home improvement, hardware and independent power equipment stores nationwide and online at drpower.com from November 2022 through July 2026 for between $380 to $550.
Importer(s):

Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
United States and Vietnam
Recall number:
27-016
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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