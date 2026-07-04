Steelite Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Sold on Amazon by Longer 3D

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI) and an adequate-length power cord, posing a risk of serious injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards.
About 128
Longer 3D by email at 2991426091@qq.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Steelite-branded pressure washers. They are red and black and measure about 30 inches high, 10 inches wide and 12 inches deep. The 2.5 gpm, electric pressure washers have a foam cannon, four quick connect nozzles and a 20-foot hose. Model “AZ6041VC” is printed on a label on the back of the pressure washer.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact Longer 3D for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the power washer by cutting the unplugged power cord in half and send a photo of the destroyed pressure washer to 2991426091@qq.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product.
None reported
Longer Technology (Hong Kong) Limited, dba Longer 3D, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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