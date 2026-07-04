COMMOWNER Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by AZ Home Concept

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), and because the power cord is short it may encourage use of an extension cord, posing serious risks of injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards.
1,694
Contact AZ Home Concept via email at pressurewasherrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves COMMOWNER-branded pressure washers. The recalled 3 GPM electric pressure washers are orange or green or blue with black parts and measure about 11 inches deep by 9 inches wide and 25 inches high. They came with a 500 ml tank, foam cannon, four quick connect nozzles, and a 33-foot hose. Model number “HD14P-Z” is printed on a label on the back of the pressure washers. When purchased, the washer may have also been listed as model number HX18.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact AZ Home Concept for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pressure washer by cutting the unplugged power cord in half and send a photo of the destroyed power washer to pressurewasherrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product.
None reported
AZ Home Concept Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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