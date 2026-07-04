SUGIFT Recalls SUGIFT Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), and because the power cord is short it may encourage use of an extension cord, posing serious risks of injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards.
13
SUGIFT by email at steven@sugift.net.
Recall Details
This recall involves SUGIFT-branded pressure washers. The recalled, 2.8 GPM electric pressure washers are orange and black, and measure about 11.4 inches deep, 12.7 inches wide and 25.2 inches high. The pressure washers come with a touch screen, foam cannon, four quick disconnect nozzles, a 20-foot hose and two rollers. Labeling on the front of the pressure washer reads “High Pressure Washer”. The model number LTBBHG006 does not appear on the product but it was included in the Best Buy website listing.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact SUGIFT for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pressure washer by cutting the power cord in half (the product should be completely turned off and unplugged from power outlet) and send a photo of the destroyed pressure washer to steven@sugift.net. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product.
None reported
SUGIFT, INC., of Albany, NY
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.