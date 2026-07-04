Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Sold on Amazon by YERYORK

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI) and an adequate-length power cord, posing serious risks of injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards.
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YERYORK by email at yeryorkrecalls@outlook.com or online at https://yeryork.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves YERYORK-branded pressure washers. The recalled, 2.5 GPM electric pressure washers are green with black, and measure about 10.24 inches deep, 16.14 inches wide and 12.01 inches high. The pressure washers come with a 500 ml foam cannon, four quick disconnect nozzles, a 32.81-foot hose and four lockable wheels. Only power washers without a GFCI are included in this recall. The brand is printed at the front of the power washer and model number YE-006 on a label on top of the unit near the handle.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact YERYORK for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unplug the pressure washer, destroy it by cutting the power cord in half, and send a photo of the destroyed power washer, showing the model number, to yeryorkrecalls@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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