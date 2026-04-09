SNOOZ Recalls Electrical Fans Due to Fire Hazard

The power connector inside the fan can corrode and cause the fan to overheat, posing a risk of fire.
About 11,900 (In addition, about 140 were sold in Canada)
Snooz, Inc. toll-free at 855-953-4125 from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at cs@getsnooz.com or online at https://getsnooz.com/recalls or https://getsnooz.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Breez 2-in-1 Smart Bedroom and White Noise electrical fan that provides a combination of white noise and air circulation. It comes in white with a beige stand and is equipped with a temperature-sensing Auto-Fan Mode and user-friendly smart features accessible via the companion app. The Breez fans have a removable barrel power jack and have a serial number on the underside of the fan’s wooden base that begins with BZ10 or BZ02.
Consumers should stop using the recalled fan immediately and go to the firm’s website to register for a replacement fan. Breez 2nd Generation sound machines are not affected by this recall. To determine whether a product is affected, consumers should locate the serial number on the underside of the fan’s wooden base. Serial numbers beginning with BZ10 or BZ02 are included in this recall. Consumers will be asked to cut the power cord and upload a photo of the cut power cord and a photo of the adapter showing the model number and all printed information.
The firm reported six cases of the fans overheating and smoking with one report of fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Snooz, Inc., of Las Vegas, Nevada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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