Visual Comfort & Co. Recalls Maverick Coastal Outdoor Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Maverick Coastal Outdoor Fan -Black
  • Recalled Maverick Coastal Outdoor Fan -White
Name of Product:
Maverick Coastal 60-inch Outdoor Ceiling Fans
Hazard:

The fan’s blade can crack or break and fall off the unit, posing an impact injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 25, 2024
Units:

About 6,400 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Visual Comfort toll-free at 888-475-1136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email at techlightingcs@visualcomfortco.com; or online at www.visualcomfort.com/recall or www.visualcomfort.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Visual Comfort & Co.’s Maverick Coastal 60-inch outdoor ceiling fans. The three-blade fans were sold in white and black finishes. Model number 3MGMR60XXX is printed on a white label located at the top of the fan motor.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Visual Comfort & Co. to obtain free replacement new blades. If the consumer is not able to install the blades, consumers should schedule installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician. Once the repair kit has been installed, consumers should send the invoice to Visual Comfort for the installation charges, to receive a reimbursement in the full amount of the cost of the service in the form of a check.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of fan blades cracking or breaking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:
Home Depot, Circa Lighting and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Build.com, Wayfair.com and others from January 2021 through November 2023 for about $850.
Importer(s):

Visual Comfort & Co., of Skokie, Illinois

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
24-094
