Visual Comfort & Co. Recalls Maverick Coastal Outdoor Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The fan’s blade can crack or break and fall off the unit, posing an impact injury hazard.
About 6,400 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)
Visual Comfort toll-free at 888-475-1136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email at techlightingcs@visualcomfortco.com; or online at www.visualcomfort.com/recall or www.visualcomfort.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Visual Comfort & Co.’s Maverick Coastal 60-inch outdoor ceiling fans. The three-blade fans were sold in white and black finishes. Model number 3MGMR60XXX is printed on a white label located at the top of the fan motor.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Visual Comfort & Co. to obtain free replacement new blades. If the consumer is not able to install the blades, consumers should schedule installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician. Once the repair kit has been installed, consumers should send the invoice to Visual Comfort for the installation charges, to receive a reimbursement in the full amount of the cost of the service in the form of a check.
The firm has received nine reports of fan blades cracking or breaking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Visual Comfort & Co., of Skokie, Illinois
