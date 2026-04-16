Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by Patoolio Direct

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), posing a serious risk of injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards.
2,066
Patoolio Direct by email at PatoolioPressureWasherrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Patoolio Direct-branded pressure washers. The recalled pressure washers, model W8, are grey and black, and model W6 is orange in color and measures about 15 inches high, 12 inches wide and 12 inches deep. The washers came with four quick connect nozzles and a foam cannon. “Electric Pressure Washer” is printed on the front of the unit above the on/off dial.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact Patoolio Direct for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pressure washer by cutting the power cord in half and send a photo of the destroyed power washer to PatoolioPressureWasherrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product.
None reported
Shenzhen Xingyashang Technology Co., Ltd., dba Patoolio Direct, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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