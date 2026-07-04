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OeyUoc Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violate Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Yuanxinxiang

  • Recalled OeyUoc Pool Drain Cover
  • Recalled OeyUoc Pool Drain Rear Cover with Screws
  • Recalled OeyUoc Pool Drain Cover Labeling on Packaging Only
Name of Product:
OeyUoc Pool Drain Covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing deadly entrapment and drowning hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 23, 2026
Units:

About 404

Consumer Contact

Yuanxinxiang by email at OeyUocChina@163.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the OeyUoc white pool drain cover, sold as a replacement pool drain cover for swimming pools. The OeyUoc Pool Drain Cover has no labeling or product identification on the product itself. The pool cover comes in a clear packaging with “X00501CQ7P,” “OY-WG1048E-1P,” “OeyUoc WG1048…Skimmer Lid SP1030” and “MADE IN CHINA” printed on the label. The pool cover included two stainless steel screws.

Remedy:

Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should stop using pools with the recalled pool drain cover immediately and contact Yuanxinxiang for a full refund. To receive a refund, remove the drain cover from the pool, write “RECALL” with a permanent marker on the cover, take a photo of the marked cover and email it to Yuanxinxiang at OeyUocChina@163.com. If feasible, disable the drain cover by cutting the perimeter structure to prevent reinstallation or further functional use, then dispose of the cover. Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from April 2026 through June 2026 for about $18.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Yuanxinxiang Trade Co., Ltd., dba Yuanxinxiang, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-637

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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