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Deli Jerry Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard and Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers; Sold on Walmart.com by Deli OfficeSupplies

  • The recalled Deli Jerry fuel containers were sold in 5.3-gallon (20-liter), 6.6-gallon (25-liter) and 7.9-gallon (30-liter) capacities
Name of Product:
Deli Jerry Fuel Containers
Hazard:

The recalled fuel containers violate the requirement for closures under the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act. The closure is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 13, 2026
Units:

About 1,750

Consumer Contact

Deli OfficeSupplies at 909-235-6518 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at service@steelitetool.com or online at www.delibestmate.com/pages/recall-notice or www.delibestmate.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Deli-branded fuel containers. They are dark green metal cans and have a cap and a plastic tube. The fuel containers were sold in 5.3-gallon (20-liter), 6.6-gallon (25-liter) and 7.9-gallon (30-liter) capacities. The brand’s Star logo and the capacity are embossed on the side of the containers.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled fuel containers immediately and contact Deli OfficeSupplies for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the fuel container by writing in permanent maker “RECALLED” on the product and to send a photo of the destroyed fuel container to service@steelitetool.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local and/or state disposal procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Walmart.com from April 2025 through June 2026 for about $36.
Retailer:

Ningbo DELI IMP. & EXP. Co., Ltd., dba Deli OfficeSupplies, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-691

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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