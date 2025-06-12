Agro Superior Group Recalls Oliver & Smith Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability

The recalled mattresses violate mandatory flammability standards for mattresses, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury or death to consumers.
About 16,530
Agro Superior Group toll-free at 800-453-5856 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at agrorecall@gmail.com.
This recall involves Oliver & Smith-branded 6-inch hybrid mattresses sold in Twin, Twin-XL, Full, Short Full, Queen, Short Queen, King and California King sizes. The top of the mattresses has white woven ticking with a wavy diamond pattern. The sides of the mattresses are white with a diamond pattern and the bottoms of the mattresses are black. A side-seam label located on one side of the mattress lists “Oliver & Smith”, “PERFECT SLEEP” and “Organic”. A side-seam label located on the other side of the mattress lists “Made for: Superior Importers Company Trenton NJ 08638”, “Made in Colombia”, material contents, certification statement, date of manufacture, size dimensions and filling net weight.
Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Agro Superior Group to receive a free fitted cover to put over their mattress, which will bring it into compliance with federal standards for mattress flammability. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Agro Superior Group LLC, of Princeton, New Jersey
