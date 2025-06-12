 Skip to main content

Agro Superior Group Recalls Oliver & Smith Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability

Name of Product:
Oliver & Smith 6-inch Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled mattresses violate mandatory flammability standards for mattresses, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury or death to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 12, 2025
Units:

About 16,530

Consumer Contact

Agro Superior Group toll-free at 800-453-5856 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at agrorecall@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Oliver & Smith-branded 6-inch hybrid mattresses sold in Twin, Twin-XL, Full, Short Full, Queen, Short Queen, King and California King sizes. The top of the mattresses has white woven ticking with a wavy diamond pattern. The sides of the mattresses are white with a diamond pattern and the bottoms of the mattresses are black. A side-seam label located on one side of the mattress lists “Oliver & Smith”, “PERFECT SLEEP” and “Organic”. A side-seam label located on the other side of the mattress lists “Made for: Superior Importers Company Trenton NJ 08638”, “Made in Colombia”, material contents, certification statement, date of manufacture, size dimensions and filling net weight.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Agro Superior Group to receive a free fitted cover to put over their mattress, which will bring it into compliance with federal standards for mattress flammability. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.Amazon.com by “Aylas Furniture Store” and www.Walmart.com by “OLIVER & SMITH SINCE 1921” from January 2024 through July 2024 for between $90 and $180.
Importer(s):

Agro Superior Group LLC, of Princeton, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Colombia
Recall number:
25-337

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

