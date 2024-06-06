 Skip to main content

Spectrum Brands Pet Care Recalls Pet Fur deShedding Conditioner Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

Name of Product:
FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Dog Conditioner (1 Gallon)
Hazard:

The recalled conditioner can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 06, 2024
Units:

About 102,000 (In addition, about 250 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Spectrum Brands Pet Care toll-free at 888-837-6688 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/FURminator or www.spectrumbrands.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves a dog fur deshedding conditioner sold in a clear one gallon (128 ounce) container. The product has a black label on it with “FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Conditioner” (1 Gallon) written on it. The UPC number shown on the label is 854460001073. Lot numbers are printed on the bottom of the container. Affected lot numbers for units sold without a pump are 211102 and affected lot numbers for units sold with a pump are between 220402 and 240152.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pet conditioner and contact the firm to receive a full refund. Do not empty the product prior to disposal or pour the product down the toilet or drain. Consumers should mark the product with the word “Recalled”, upload a picture of the product’s UPC, date, and customer initials, then upload a photo of the disposed product in the trash online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/FURminator. Upon successful registration, the firm will issue a refund to purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of mold developing in the container. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com, Chewy.com and Petsmart.com and in Petsmart stores nationwide from January 2022 through April 2024 for about $63.
Distributor(s):
Spectrum Brands Pet LLC, of Middleton, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-257
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Spectrum Brands Pet Care Recalls Pet Fur deShedding Conditioner Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

The recalled conditioner can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

