Glow in Dark Party Supplies Toy Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by OleOleToy

The recalled Glow in Dark Supplies Toy Sets violate the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the Bunny Ears Headbands found in the sets contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.
About 984
Contact OleOleToy via email at degong99@yeah.net or online at Amazon.com Seller Profile: OleOleToy Direct-High quality offered for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Glow in Dark Party Supplies Toy Sets with button cell batteries. The toy sets include 250 glow sticks, 12 foam glow sticks, 12 LED glasses and 12 bunny ear headbands, and come in various colors.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bunny Ears Headbands found in Glow in Dark Party Supplies Toy Sets and take them away from children. Consumers should cut the battery compartment off the Bunny Ears Headbands and contact OleOleToy for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste. Amazon is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Yiwu Shanshi Trading Co. Ltd., of China
OleOleToy, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.