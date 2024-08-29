 Skip to main content

Glow in Dark Party Supplies Toy Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by OleOleToy

Name of Product:
Glow in Dark Party Supplies Toy Sets
Hazard:

The recalled Glow in Dark Supplies Toy Sets violate the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the Bunny Ears Headbands found in the sets contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 29, 2024
Units:

About 984

Consumer Contact

Contact OleOleToy via email at degong99@yeah.net or online at Amazon.com Seller Profile: OleOleToy Direct-High quality offered for more information.
 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Glow in Dark Party Supplies Toy Sets with button cell batteries. The toy sets include 250 glow sticks, 12 foam glow sticks, 12 LED glasses and 12 bunny ear headbands, and come in various colors.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bunny Ears Headbands found in Glow in Dark Party Supplies Toy Sets and take them away from children. Consumers should cut the battery compartment off the Bunny Ears Headbands and contact OleOleToy for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste. Amazon is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from December 2023 through March 2024 for about $40.
Importer(s):

Yiwu Shanshi Trading Co. Ltd., of China

Retailer:

OleOleToy, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-352

Glow in Dark Party Supplies Toy Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by OleOleToy

