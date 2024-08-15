BJ’s Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Gazebos Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The gazebo’s roof panels can dislodge in high winds, posing an injury hazard.
About 32,500
BJ’s Wholesale Club at 800-257-2582 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Sundays; email at gazebos@bjs.com; or online at www.bjs.com/help/recall and click on the email icon or www.bjs.com/productsafety for more information. BJ’s Wholesale Club is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Recall Details
This recall involves Berkley Jensen branded cedar hard-topped gazebos with model numbers A102008010, A102008100, A102011920, and A102011902. The gazebos measure about 10 feet by 12 feet, or 12 feet by 14 feet. They were sold in copper color, which may appear brown, or black; and with or without netting panels and tie-back bands. Only these models sold during the dates identified below are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gazebos, stay away from them, and request a free repair kit, including shipping, to secure the gazebo’s roof panels.
BJ’s Wholesale Club is aware of at least 137 incidents of panels dislodging from the gazebo’s roof, one resulting in minor injuries.
BJ’s Wholesale Club, of Marlborough, Massachusetts
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.