 Skip to main content

BJ’s Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Gazebos Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Berkley Jensen Gazebo Pavilion – model A102008010
  • Recalled Berkley Jensen Gazebo Pavilion - model A102008100
  • Recalled Berkley Jensen Gazebo with Netting - model A102011902
  • Recalled Berkley Jensen Gazebo – model A102011920
Name of Product:
Berkley Jensen Gazebos
Hazard:

The gazebo’s roof panels can dislodge in high winds, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 15, 2024
Units:

About 32,500

Consumer Contact

BJ’s Wholesale Club at 800-257-2582 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Sundays; email at gazebos@bjs.com; or online at www.bjs.com/help/recall and click on the email icon or www.bjs.com/productsafety for more information. BJ’s Wholesale Club is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Berkley Jensen branded cedar hard-topped gazebos with model numbers A102008010, A102008100, A102011920, and A102011902. The gazebos measure about 10 feet by 12 feet, or 12 feet by 14 feet. They were sold in copper color, which may appear brown, or black; and with or without netting panels and tie-back bands. Only these models sold during the dates identified below are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gazebos, stay away from them, and request a free repair kit, including shipping, to secure the gazebo’s roof panels.

Incidents/Injuries:

BJ’s Wholesale Club is aware of at least 137 incidents of panels dislodging from the gazebo’s roof, one resulting in minor injuries.

Sold At:
BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide and online at www.bjs.com from October 20, 2020 through May 30, 2022, for between $1,300 and $1,800.
Manufacturer(s):
Lypometal Sdn. Bhd., of Malaysia (Sunjoy Group)
Importer(s):

BJ’s Wholesale Club, of Marlborough, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
Malaysia
Recall number:
24-745

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Berkley Jensen Gazebo Pavilion – model A102008010
BJ’s Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Gazebos Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The gazebo’s roof panels can dislodge in high winds, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled Thompson’s WaterSeal Aerosol Wood and Masonry Protectors
The Thompson’s Company Recalls Aerosol Waterproofing Wood and Masonry Protectors Due to Fire Hazard

The contents of the cans can react with the package, causing rust to form along the can seam, which could spread to other areas of the can and create pinhole leaks.  Leaking propellant poses a fire hazard when it comes into contact with sources of ignition.  Leaking sealer can also result in property damage. 

Patio Bistro Set
Patio Bistro Sets Sold at Lowe's Stores Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Made by Midas Lin Co.
If the support bar on the sets' folding chairs is not fully engaged, the chair can collapse. Consumers have reported minor injuries from falls from chairs.
Motorized Awnings Recalled by Somfy Systems Due to Shock Hazard
In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Somfy Systems Inc., of Dayton, N.J., is voluntarily recalling about 4,600 Motorized Awnings. The awning motor's power cable can be severed while the awning is opened or closed manually, posing a risk of electrical shock to the user.
No image available
Composite Decks Recalled by Louisiana-Pacific; Decks Can Deteriorate and Break, Posing Fall Hazard
In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Louisiana-Pacific (LP) Corp., of Nashville, Tenn., is voluntarily recalling about 48 million linear feet of Composite Decking. The recalled decking can prematurely deteriorate and unexpectedly break. Consumers can fall through broken decking and suffer serious injuries.
No image available
Outdoor Canopies Sold Exclusively at BJ's Wholesale Club Recalled by Wanda Technology Due to Fire Hazard
In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Wanda Technology Inc, of Santa Ana, Calif., is voluntarily recalling about 8,600 Outdoor Canopies. The canopies fail to comply with a voluntary flammability standard could pose a fire hazard to consumers.
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product